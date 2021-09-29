M1: Long queues after crash closes northbound carriageway
A serious collision has resulted in the northbound carriageway of the M1 being closed between junctions 25 and 26.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called at 08:50 BST and are currently at the scene along with other emergency services.
Queues of up to three-and-a-half miles have been reported and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Highways officials said the road was likely to remain shut until at least 17:30.
Police would not confirm details of any injuries or vehicles involved.
Traffic has been diverted via the A52 towards Nottingham and some congestion has been reported on surrounding routes.
