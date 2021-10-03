Covid: Nottingham man with lung damage to run London Marathon
- Published
A man who was left with severe, permanent lung damage due to Covid-19 is to run the Virtual London Marathon.
Bryan Hucknall, 48, from Nottingham, caught coronavirus in March 2020, together with his wife Rachel.
While Mrs Hucknall has recovered, Mr Hucknall has had breathing difficulties due to a part-collapsed lung.
He is running the event in support of Nottinghamshire Hospice. A spokeswoman said they were "so grateful".
'Added edge'
Mr Hucknall, from Wilford, remains under observation after a respiratory consultant found the virus had damaged his lung and the phrenic nerve controlling the diaphragm.
He said doctors have told him they do not know if he will recover the full use of his lung.
He is running in memory of his mother Anne who died in December, aged 70, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
The hospice's nursing teams cared for her at her home during the last few weeks of her life.
Mr Hucknall, who has been competing in running events since 2015, said: "Covid knocked me out of running for eight months.
"I'd get angry and jealous seeing others running, knowing I couldn't run. I really missed being out there.
"This challenge is going to be hard.
"It's a distance I've never attempted before, even when I was healthy.
"And I'll have the added edge of doing it with less lung capacity. I won't be as fast as I used to be, but I'll keep going."
He plans to start his route at the home where his mother lived in Mapperley, before running past the hospice.
Rebecca Taylor, community fundraiser at Nottinghamshire Hospice, said: "We're pleased we were able to support Bryan's family when they needed us last year.
"We're so impressed by what Bryan is doing in his mum's memory and very grateful for the support, which will enable us to help other families."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.