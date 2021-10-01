Nottinghamshire Police recruit dog dumped in guinea pig cage
A dog found abandoned and crammed inside a guinea pig cage is enjoying a new lease of life with the police.
Two-year-old spaniel Eze was one of 11 puppies found by officers in crates, bags and the cage in the back of a van in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, in March.
Six later died from parvovirus, despite emergency veterinary treatment.
Eze, who was "perilously close to death", was nursed back to health and now works as a mental health wellbeing dog with Nottinghamshire Police.
The dog was taken in by Insp Rob Lawton, who said he was unsure Eze would survive when he agreed to bring him home.
"We have other dogs already, and I knew we could give the best possible home to him," he said.
"But when he first came to us, he really was in a shocking state.
"He hardly had any hair and had hardly been around people in his short life.
"For us it was really a case of starting from scratch and giving him a life as a puppy he'd just never had."
Eze has now been recruited by the force as part of the national Oscar Kilo wellbeing programme, providing emotional support to staff.
Insp Lawton added: "Eze is fantastic and really enjoys being at work, he loves everyone and the officers and staff who work alongside him thoroughly enjoy having him around.
"The difference he makes to people's wellbeing is amazing."
