Nottingham tram track crash sees man taken to hospital
- Published
A crash in Nottingham has blocked a road and forced tram services in the area to stop.
Police said three cars were involved in the collision in Waverley Street shortly before 15:00 BST.
Officers reported that one man has been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries were not yet known.
NET, which operates the tram, said services had been suspended between The Forest and Old Market Square and could not give a time for reopening.
They added that tram tickets were being accepted on buses.
