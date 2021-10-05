BBC News

Nottingham tram track crash sees man taken to hospital

Published
Image source, NET
Image caption, The extent of the casualties injuries are not known

A crash in Nottingham has blocked a road and forced tram services in the area to stop.

Police said three cars were involved in the collision in Waverley Street shortly before 15:00 BST.

Officers reported that one man has been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries were not yet known.

NET, which operates the tram, said services had been suspended between The Forest and Old Market Square and could not give a time for reopening.

They added that tram tickets were being accepted on buses.

Image caption, The crash happened near to Nottingham High School

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.