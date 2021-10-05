Forest Town great-grandmother found fatally injured was 'perfect'
- Published
A woman who was found fatally injured in a street was "the perfect mother", her family has said.
Great-grandmother Susan Wagstaff was pronounced dead shortly after medics arrived in Newlands Road, Forest Town, Nottinghamshire, at about 22:10 BST on 26 September.
A 36-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released on bail.
The 65-year-old's family said she had "a smile that lit up any place".
Ms Wagstaff, who was found near a damaged garden fence, was a mother-of-six, grandmother to 21 and had 14 great-grandchildren.
'Loveable'
In a statement released through police, the family said she had "worked so hard to make everyone happy".
"Each member of the family, which includes her mum, sisters, brother, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were all absolutely loved and adored by her," they said.
"Our mum was the most kind, caring, funny and loveable woman with a great sense of humour."
They added: "We all love her and she will be deeply missed."
Nottinghamshire Police searched the area and located a vehicle believed to have been involved in a crash.
Sgt Craig Luckett said: "It is heartbreaking to lose a loved one and we understand the impact this can have."
He added the family was being supported by specially-trained officers and urged anyone with information to contact the force.
