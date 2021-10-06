Man shot uncle in the back in Newark after family fall-out
- Published
A man who shot his uncle in the back over a family feud has been jailed.
Jeremiah Price, his father Rudolph Price and three brothers attacked the victim in June 2020 after an argument over business interests, police said.
After the shooting Jeremiah, 25, went on the run for four months but was caught in October 2020.
He admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was sentenced to nine years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court.
Jeremiah, of Manchester Road, Carrington, Manchester, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Nottinghamshire Police said after the argument, Rudolph and his brother arranged a fight to settle matters.
The victim was then confronted by five members of his family - Rudolph and his nephews Jeremiah, Abraham Price, Danny Price and Samson Price - outside his home in Newark.
Officers said the confrontation started with a physical assault before escalating to a machete attack and a gun shot.
The victim was rescued by another relative and taken to hospital for treatment to serious but not life-threatening injuries.
After being traced to Manchester, Jeremiah and Abraham tried to escape by jumping into a fast-flowing river but were caught and arrested.
During the investigation, the force said Thomas Hallissey was filmed at the victim's address making threats to kill him and his family, which were posted on social media.
The defendants were:
- Jeremiah Price, aged 25, of Manchester Road, Carrington, Manchester, who pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He was jailed for a total of nine years.
- Abraham Price, aged 26, of Tolney Lane, Newark, admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was handed a nine-year sentence.
- Rudolph Price, aged 51, of Tolney Lane, Newark, also admitted grievous bodily harm with intent and was given a sentence of nine years and six months.
- Danny Price, aged 23, of Tolney Lane, Newark, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was handed a sentence of nine years and six months.
- Samson Price, aged 18, of Sandhill Sconce, Newark, pleaded guilty to affray. He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for 21 months, ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 days rehabilitation.
- Thomas Hallissey, 44, of Victoria Street, Ely, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to witness intimidation. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
