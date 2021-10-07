Bell rung to open Nottingham's cancelled Goose Fair
- Published
A bell has been rung to officially open Nottingham's Goose Fair, despite the event having been cancelled.
The city council announced in August the centuries-old fair would not be going ahead for a second year due to "concerns and uncertainty" over Covid.
However, the Showmen's Guild requested the traditional bell ringing still took place to mark the occasion.
A bell was rung by the lord mayor in Old Market Square in front of "Goosey", the fair's mascot.
It is traditionally rung at noon to mark the start of the four-day charter fair in Nottingham.
The Showmen's Guild, which organises the fair, said it wanted the bell to still be rung this year to mark both the occasion and the significance of the charter first granted to the city in 1284.
Goosey - a newer Goose Fair tradition - is usually positioned on a roundabout near the Forest Recreation Ground for the duration of the fair.
With the event not taking place the 8ft (2.4m) figure has instead been displayed in the Old Market Square.
It was sat on top of a specially made plinth for the opening ceremony at 12:00 BST.
Nottingham City Council encouraged residents to visit the mascot during its "flying" visit.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.