Forest Town man jailed for sexually abusing vulnerable girl
A 56-year-old man who sexually abused a vulnerable child has been jailed for 10 years.
Nottinghamshire Police said George Cain, of Old Mill Lane, Forest Town, targeted the girl during a five-year period in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
His victim went to the police in 2018 but Cain denied the allegations.
He was found guilty at Nottingham Crown Court of five counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16.
During an interview with police officers Cain claimed his victim was making up the allegations, the force said.
However, a jury at Nottingham Crown Court convicted him multiple instances of abuse.
Det Con Amy Revill, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Cain sexually abused a vulnerable child over several years.
"This abuse has had a very considerable impact on his victim, who must live with the memory of what he did to her."
Ms Revill added that Cain did not show a "shred of remorse" for his actions.
