Man charged after boy stabbed at Nottingham party
A man has been charged after a boy was left "fighting for his life" when he was stabbed at a party.
The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was attacked outside the Duke of St Albans pub on Bewcastle Road, Nottingham, on Saturday night.
He remains in hospital in a stable but critical condition after the stabbing, which happened in the Top Valley area at about 23:15 BST, police said.
A man, 22, from Heanor, Derbyshire, has been charged with grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
Det Insp Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This incident has left a teenager fighting for his life in hospital and our thoughts remain with his family and friends.
"We have now charged a 22-year-old in relation to this matter and do believe it was an isolated incident with no wider risk posed to the public."
