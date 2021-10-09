Nottinghamshire cycle and footpaths planned in £2.7m scheme
A county council has revealed a £2.7m plan to bring in new cycle and footpaths.
Streets in Ashfield, Rushcliffe, Bassetlaw and Broxtowe, in Nottinghamshire, have been selected to take part in the scheme.
Nottinghamshire County Council will contribute about £440,000 with the remainder coming from the Department for Transport.
The authority will discuss the proposals next week.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a new cycle and footway is earmarked for High Pavement, in Sutton-in-Ashfield, at a cost of about £535,000.
A segregated cycle and footpath is planned on Randall Way, Retford, which will cost about £843,000, and a similar scheme is proposed for Regatta Way, West Bridgford, at a cost of £1.24m.
About £90,000 worth of cycling improvements in Beeston are also included in the plans.
