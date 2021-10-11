'Manipulative' rapist repeatedly abused teenage girls in Nottingham
A "manipulative" sexual predator who repeatedly raped and abused two teenage girls over six years has been jailed.
Police said Mark Reap targeted the girls between 2012 and 2018 in Nottingham.
The 45-year-old was exposed when one of them told a teacher, despite him instructing them to stay silent and buying them gifts.
He was jailed for 24 years and six months at Nottingham Crown Court after pleading guilty to numerous charges.
These were five counts of rape and two of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
'Considerable pain'
Nottinghamshire Police said he initially denied the offences, claiming the victims were making it up, despite DNA evidence linking him to the crimes.
But he changed his plea at the start of a trial on 2 August.
Following sentencing on Friday, Det Insp Craig Hall said: "Reap is a manipulative sex offender who repeatedly raped and sexually abused two young girls - causing them considerable physical and emotional pain.
"By failing to take responsibility for his actions and accusing his victims of lying, he caused needless additional distress and has rightly been handed a very lengthy custodial sentence."
On top of his sentence, Reap, formerly of Bath Street in Ilkeston, was added to the sex offenders register for life and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.
