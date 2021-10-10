Attempted murder charge after two sprayed with petrol in Mansfield
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were sprayed with petrol from a water gun.
Police were called to an address in George Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, at about 22:25 BST on 30 September.
Officers were told a man and woman had been sprayed from the water gun and threatened with a lighter.
Kevin Costello, 26, of Cranmer Street in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, is accused of two counts of attempted murder.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 5 November, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Det Sgt David Prest added: "Thankfully no-one was reported to have any injuries.
"We understand that incidents like this can be incredibly worrying for members of the public but the people involved are all known to each other."
