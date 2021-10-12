Off-duty police officer punched and racially abused in Nottingham
A man has been arrested after an off-duty police officer was punched and racially abused.
Police said the officer was subjected to "hate-based abuse and discrimination" from a passer by on Mansfield Road, Nottingham, at about 18:20 BST on Sunday.
He sustained minor injuries to his face.
A 67-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and is being questioned by Nottinghamshire Police.
The officer was walking along the road in Sherwood when a man began shouting insults, a force spokesperson said.
Racial slurs were used and the officer was then punched in the face, they added.
PC Stuart Swaby, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Hate-based abuse and discrimination based on race is completely unacceptable.
"The officer thankfully wasn't seriously injured, but the consequences of such actions can be devastating."
The force is asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
