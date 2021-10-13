Plan to create Carnaby Street in Nottingham
A property developer has bought up empty units on a street in Nottingham in a bid to create what it says will be the city's own Carnaby Street.
ALB Group has bought 11 properties in Bridlesmith Gate, and three in Lister Gate, and said it hoped to attract independent retailers and coffee shops.
Managing director Arran Bailey said he hoped the project would "bring vibrancy back to Nottingham".
The city council said it welcomed schemes to revitalise the city centre.
Ben Tebbutt, director of Box Property Consultants - who are also working on the regeneration project - said: "There are a lot of empty units in this area of Nottingham, but on the back of these empty units comes opportunity.
"As a collective we could create something special on Bridlesmith Gate to help bring the street back to its former glory.
"This is a great opportunity for new, independent operators to acquire premises with affordable rents."
Heart of the swing
- Carnaby Street is a shopping street in Soho.
- In the 1960s, the street became known as the heart of Swinging London, thanks to its boutiques like Mary Quant and underground clubs.
- The street became a popular haunt for the biggest bands of the day including The Beatles, Small Faces and the Rolling Stones, which only served to enhance its worldwide reputation as the place to be seen.
Mr Bailey said: "We want to make this area cool again - bring a vibrancy back that Nottingham was once known for.
"We want to see this part of Nottingham get a buzz like we've seen in areas like Hockley.
"With the neighbouring Broadmarsh regeneration core to this end of the city centre, we want to also encourage independent retailers, restaurants, bars and coffee shops."
Rebecca Langton, portfolio holder for Skills, Growth and Economic Development at the city council, said: "We would welcome proposals that would complement this, by revitalising neighbouring streets in new ways that will attract people to the city."
