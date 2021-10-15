Rushcliffe councillors expelled for 'harassing' clerk
- Published
Two councillors have been expelled from the Conservative Party for allegedly harassing and bullying a town clerk.
Bingham councillors John Stockwood and Francis Purdue-Horan were suspended over the bullying claims this week.
A Rushcliffe Borough Council report found they bullied the clerk "with the object of removing her from office".
Mr Purdue-Horan said he planned to appeal against the decision. Mr Stockwood was not available for comment.
The borough council report said the town and borough councillors "bullied the [Bingham] town clerk over a sustained period with the object of removing her from office", and "harassed and repeatedly behaved unfairly and oppressively" towards her.
Rushcliffe Borough Council leader Simon Robinson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service,: "After a formal hearing of the Newark Conservative Association, both councillors Stockwood and Purdue-Horan were expelled from the party for a minimum period of five years."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.