Women report being injected with needles in Nottinghamshire
- Published
Nottinghamshire Police are investigating three reports of women being injected with needles within the last two weeks.
One 19-year-old woman believes she was targeted as she left Stealth nightclub in Nottingham on 12 October.
Ellie Simpson said her sister, who does not want to be named, felt a "pinch on the back of her arm" before blacking out and being taken to hospital.
Officers said they were looking at toxicological reports and CCTV footage.
Ms Simpson, 21, said her sister, who is a student from Derby believes she was injected with a mystery liquid and had blood samples taken at the hospital.
'Really frightening'
She said: "I don't think it's quite yet sunk in what's happened to her.
"It's really frightening because I don't know how you're meant to prevent it.
"Obviously you can put your hand over your drink but how do you stop somebody stabbing you with a needle?"
Ms Simpson said her sister, who had recently moved to Nottingham to go to university, was still "in shock" and has not been out clubbing since.
"Normally she's the type of person that would stick up for herself, so I think if it could happen to her it could happen to somebody who is more vulnerable," she said.
Stealth nightclub said it was "absolutely unacceptable" for women to live in fear of being spiked by needles on a night out.
A spokesperson said: "Here at Stealth, we have to date had two women who have reported feeling unwell and suspected they might have been spiked.
"Both were seen by our on site medic, and we are currently liaising with police to aid in their investigations."
The nightclub said reports of spiking are taken very seriously and staff will continue to carry out thorough searches and capture CCTV footage to aid police investigations.
Nottinghamshire Police is investigating two further incidents but details of these have not yet been released.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.