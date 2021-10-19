Mansfield coronavirus memorial garden plans to move forward
Plans to create a Covid memorial garden in a Nottinghamshire town are set to move to the next stage.
Councillors are expected to declare a car park behind the Old Town Hall in Mansfield "surplus to requirements" to make way for the garden.
The space will honour everybody impacted by the pandemic.
Mansfield District Council said it will contain a memorial centrepiece and provide an area for peace, reflection, hope and pleasure.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the closure of the 19-space car park is set to be approved by the authority on Monday.
Key worker tribute
This will allow the plans to move to the next phase, with the council revealing earlier this month it hopes to begin work before Christmas.
Documents due to be approved next week state: "This memorial garden will be a tribute to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our communities, for those who have lost loved ones, those still suffering and the NHS staff who have delivered high-quality care in the most difficult of circumstances.
"It also pays tribute to all key workers who have kept the country operating throughout the pandemic."
There are a further 1,883 parking spaces across the town centre to accommodate shoppers and residents, according to council documents.
The new memorial garden will feature grass terraces, seats, trees and plants.
It is one of two "pocket parks" planned in the town centre.
The other is on an existing green space at the corner of Walkden Street and Quaker Way.
