Boy, 15, shot in face with BB gun in Worksop
A 15-year-old boy received minor injuries when he was shot in the face with a BB gun, police have confirmed.
The teenager was injured in Ryton Street, Worksop, at about 14:30 BST on Monday.
Officers said he suffered blisters to his cheek and arm when he was hit by ball bearings.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an imitation firearm and is being questioned by officers.
Det Insp Stuart Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a shocking incident and it is lucky the victim was not more seriously injured.
"A suspect is now being questioned in connection with this incident and an imitation firearm has also been recovered."
