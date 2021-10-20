Calls for nightclub searches after Nottingham needle spiking reports
- Published
A petition calling for compulsory searches at nightclubs has been signed by more than 100,000 people after a number of reported spikings by needle.
One student, who believes she was injected in a Nottingham club, told the BBC she now felt "really scared".
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it was looking into reports of people being "spiked physically".
About 120,000 people have signed a petition asking the government to make searching guests a legal requirement.
The area with the highest number of signatures is Nottingham, particularly the parts of the city popular with students.
'Rage, love and solidarity'
Zara Owen, a 19-year-old student who blacked out shortly after arriving at a club, said she later discovered a pin prick in her leg.
She believes she was spiked through an injection.
She said: "I have no recollection of the nightclub, what had happened to me there, but the next morning I had an agonising pain in my leg, and I couldn't walk on it.
"It's still terrifying, the fact that it happened to me, and I don't know when it could have happened or where in the club."
Groups from more than 30 universities around the UK have joined an online campaign calling for the boycott of nightclubs.
Campaigners say they are seeking "tangible" changes to make night-time venues safer, such as covers or stoppers for drinks and better training for staff.
Larissa Kennedy, president of the National Union of Students (NUS), said: "It's absolutely disgusting that in the past few days a number of students have reported instances of women being spiked on nights out.
"My rage, love and solidarity goes out to all those who have been impacted."
Dedicated resources
Supt Kathryn Craner, from Nottinghamshire Police, said the force was investigating an increase in reports of drinks being spiked in the city.
She added: "We've also received a small number that have been associated with pain or a mark on part of their body or a scratching sensation, as though they have been physically spiked.
"We are taking these reports really seriously and have dedicated resources to it to understand what is happening."
The force said a 20-year-old man had been arrested "on suspicion of possession of class A and class B and cause [to] administer poison or noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve and annoy" following an incident in Lower Parliament Street on 16 October.
The man has now been released on bail.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Have you been affected by the issues in this story? Email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.