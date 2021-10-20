Clifton Bridge: All lanes to reopen after 20 months
All lanes on Clifton Bridge in Nottingham are set to reopen, more than 18 months after an inspection forced its closure.
After corroded steel was found in the structure, the A52 bridge was shut on 6 February 2020.
The resulting traffic chaos saw the city briefly become one of the most congested in the world.
National Highways said remaining restrictions would be lifted from 06:00 BST on Saturday.
The bridge, built in 1972, is technically one of two collectively known as Clifton Bridge, which crosses the River Trent and forms part of the city's ring road.
As well as the corrective work, further maintenance has been carried out along the route, including resurfacing.
