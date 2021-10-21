Nottingham man who assaulted pregnant partner avoids jail
A man who repeatedly assaulted his pregnant partner and threatened to kill her has avoided jail.
Nottinghamshire Police said Jan Laveckij, of Freiston Street, Nottingham, was arrested in February after the woman reported a number of domestic violence incidents.
He pleaded guilty to three counts of assault and making a threat to kill at Nottingham Crown Court.
The 30-year-old's 18-month sentence was suspended for 21 months.
Police said the victim was four months' pregnant when Laveckij began assaulting her.
He held a knife against her neck, pushed her to the floor and on another occasion he punched her, causing her to fall backwards on the stairs, the force said.
In addition to the suspended jail sentence, Laveckij was sentenced to 25 rehabilitation activity days and given a five-year restraining order.
