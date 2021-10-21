East Midlands bus services cancelled due to driver shortage
- Published
Bus services across the East Midlands have had to be cancelled due to a shortage of bus drivers.
This includes some buses between Derby and Mansfield, Derby and Chesterfield, Derby and Burton and between Leicester and Loughborough and Nottingham and Loughborough.
Trentbarton and Kinchbus, the companies which run the services, apologised for the inconvenience.
They added the shortage was a national problem rather than a localised one.
In an update on Facebook earlier, Trentbarton said: "We are doing all we can to operate as many services as possible.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."
At 07:30 BST, the firm said its Allestree, Mickleover, Comet, Nines, Royal Derby, Villagers V1 and V3 and the X38 routes were affected.
Kinchbus, which operates in and around Loughborough, said at 07:45 BST that it was unable to operate some of its services on the 2, 5, 9, 12 and Skylink Derby routes.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.