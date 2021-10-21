New Nottingham Trent University art building divides opinion
- Published
Plans for a £35m university building in Nottingham city centre have been given the go-ahead despite a mixed reaction.
The nine-storey block, which will house Nottingham Trent University's (NTU) School of Art and Design, was approved by councillors on Wednesday.
Three 19th Century townhouses will be demolished for it and the Nottingham Civic Society said it would "dwarf" two nearby Victorian listed buildings.
But the university says it will "create a signature presence" on campus.
The proposed building would stand on the junction of Shakespeare Street with North and South Sherwood Street.
Both Nottingham Civic Society and Historic England raised concerns about the effect it will have on historic buildings close by.
They said the work would damage the character of the area and clash with Grade II listed buildings, including the former Synagogue (University Hall) and the former Registry Office on Shakespeare Street.
Ian Wells from the Civic Society said the plan was a "huge intrusion into the setting of so many listed buildings" and does not "respect its neighbours".
"Universities are putting up striking modern buildings, but in terms of design a building of this height is in quite the wrong place," he added.
"It stands within the context of a number of Victorian listed buildings and it will dwarf all of them."
'Large and oppressive'
Councillor Graham Chapman, vice chair of the city council's planning committee, described the top of the development as "shouty" and looking like "a foghorn."
"The assumption is it is creating harm but is offset by something else," he said.
"We should be aspiring for more than this - a building that does not create harm and attracts jobs."
Residents raised concerns about the height and effect the building will have on the area, particularly those living in nearby student housing.
One described it as a "large, oppressive building that will also set a worrying precedent for future developments".
However Labour councillor Toby Neal disagreed and said the plan showed "opportunity" while another said the benefits far outweighed the concerns.
Eight councillors voted in favour of the application while six voted against it.
The three townhouses due for demolition were bought by NTU in 2018 and are currently empty.
The university said the new school would house film, animation, gaming design, graphic design and illustration courses plus an exhibition space, as well as bringing 100 jobs to Nottingham.
Professor Edward Peck, vice-chancellor of NTU, said it would allow them to expand the university's "contribution to the creative industries" and help it be acknowledged on the national and international stage.
"This new building pushes the boundaries, not only through the architecture and technologies used to create it, but through the courses on offer, the opportunity for collaboration, and the graduates it will produce," added Michael Marsden, executive dean of the School of Art and Design.
Work is expected to start shortly with completion by Autumn 2023.
