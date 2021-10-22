Dog dies after being thrown from moving truck in Nottinghamshire
A dog has died after being thrown from a moving truck that was travelling on a carriageway.
Chris Hallam said he was driving on the A52 in Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, when he saw something leave a vehicle and "fly through the air".
He stopped to help but said the one-year-old lurcher-type dog, called Ice, suffered injuries deemed too severe to be operated on.
Police have appealed for information.
Mr Hallam said it happened at about 14:45 BST on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old - who estimated the vehicle Ice was in was being driven at 60mph (97km/h) - said: "I was on the opposite side of the road and saw an old farmer-type pick-up truck and the next thing I knew, I saw something fly out the back and fall on the floor.
"That's when I realised it was a dog. The noise coming out of the dog was heartbreaking, he was in so much pain."
Mr Hallam, from Whatton, Nottinghamshire, took Ice to Minster Vets, where he was found to have suffered broken bones in his pelvis and severe internal injuries.
A spokeswoman said his injuries were so serious, they were inoperable.
"He was just so terrified and in a lot of pain," she said.
"We had to sedate him while in the back of the car before we could take him out to examine him, which is when the scans showed the problems of the internal injuries."
She said he was microchipped but the owner's details on there were out of date.
'Deeply saddened'
"I don't understand why anyone would do this," Mr Hallam added. "It looked like they had done it on purpose.
"Even if it was an accident and the dog had jumped out the back of the car himself, you would know something had happened and you would stop. You wouldn't drive off and leave him lying there on the side of the road."
Insp Rob Lawton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said he was "deeply saddened" to hear what happened and asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
"Whilst the vehicle is yet to be traced, we will of course review any new or further information provided to us," he said.
