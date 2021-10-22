Nottingham bars to give women night off amid spiking reports
Bars in a city are giving their female staff a night off as part of a nightclub boycott following multiple reports of spikings by needle.
Bunkers Hill and Six Barrel in Hockley, Nottingham, said they would also be closing at 22:00 BST on 27 October.
This is to coincide with a planned boycott to force nightclubs to take action to tackle the problem.
It comes as Nottinghamshire Police said they had received 15 reports of spikings by needle since 2 October.
'Solidarity'
Officers will be stepping up patrols in the city centre over the weekend, and said there would be more searches at clubs.
Ezra Watson, manager of Six Barrel Drafthouse, said: "Following the sad news, as a group of managers we've decided to show our support to the campaign.
"We've swapped shifts so all our female members of staff can stay in and show their support.
"It's just solidarity. You can't and shouldn't ignore it."
He added venues would also be training staff on sexual harassment and public protection, and have ordered drink covers.
