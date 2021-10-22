Nottingham Christmas market and events get the go ahead
- Published
A "new-look" Christmas market will return to Nottingham this year, the city council has announced.
The event closed last year, one day after it opened, due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
The council said there would be fewer stalls spread out over the Old Market Square and no ice rink.
But there will be a 60ft Christmas tree, giant wheel and Après Ski bar, as well as a new "Christmas Village" section in Trinity Square.
The Goose Fair and Riverside Festival were cancelled earlier this year over Covid safety concerns.
But a spokesman for Nottingham City Council said the market would see fewer daily visitors than both of these events.
It will run from 15 November to 31 December, and feature "seasonal activities" spread across Old Market Square, Smithy Row, Long Row and Trinity Square.
A further, spread-out, Winter Wonderland was considered by organisers Mellors Group but will not go ahead.
Councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark said: "We acknowledge it's important to maintain a balance of keeping people safe and urging caution but also allowing people to enjoy the seasonal festivities."
Last year's Winter Wonderland opened on 5 December, despite the city being under tier 3 coronavirus restrictions at the time.
A day later it was forced to close, with Mellors citing "unprecedented high footfall".
A spokesman for Mellors said the events company was "pleased to be bringing a Christmas experience to the heart of Nottingham once again".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.