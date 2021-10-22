Two men arrested in Nottingham spiking investigation
Police say two men have been arrested as part of their ongoing investigation into spiking incidents in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police has received 15 reports of spiking where the victims believe they were injected with a needle.
The force said there had also been 32 reports of people being spiked by having their drink contaminated since 4 September.
The men, aged 18 and 19, remain in custody as police inquiries continue.
They are being held on suspicion of conspiracy to administer poison with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve.
The arrests were made following information received by police on Wednesday.
A 20-year-old man, arrested earlier this week as part of the investigation, has been released on bail.
Earlier, Lincolnshire Police said it had arrested a 35-year-old man in the early hours of Friday in connection with an attempted drink-spiking at a Lincoln nightclub.
The suspected offence "doesn't involve a needle", the force said.
