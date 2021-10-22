Woman's runaway skunk found at Worksop B&Q store
A runaway skunk caused a stink when he was found taking refuge at a DIY store.
Tilikum had been on the run for a week when a member of staff at B&Q in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, spotted him scurrying around outside the store on Tuesday morning.
RSPCA inspector Dan Bradshaw said staff made the cheeky critter feel at home with water and hay to hide in until he arrived.
He said Tilikum was not injured and had since been reunited with his owner.
"A staff member was opening up when they spotted a flash of black and white dart across the ground outside the shop," Mr Bradshaw said.
"He'd been eating bird seed that had fallen off a bird table. They managed to corner him and confine him in a pallet trolley before calling us for help.
"They'd made him feel quite at home with a tray of water and some hay to hide in, and even left a note on his makeshift cage asking other staff arriving for work to be quiet so as not to wake him from his snooze. It was very sweet.
"Thankfully he didn't seem to find his capture too alarming and hadn't released his spray in defence - otherwise it would have been a much smellier rescue mission."
After making inquiries to find Tilikum's owner, she was eventually tracked down in Worksop.
The owner advised her to get him microchipped so they could be reunited much quicker if he ever escaped again.
Skunks are native to North and Central America but are sometimes kept and traded as pets in the UK.
However, RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button said this was discouraged by the charity.
