Nottingham spikings: 'significant increase' in police presence
Extra officers were out in force in Nottingham as police sought to reassure residents and visitors after a spate of spikings were reported.
Nottinghamshire Police said it would keep more police on the streets of the city centre "for the weekends to come".
The force said on Friday it had received 32 reports of spikings, and others where victims believe they were injected with a needle.
Two teenagers have been arrested and released under investigation.
Following the reports of spiking a number of concerns have been raised by women, the student community and venues.
A boycott of nightclubs is being planned for Wednesday to put pressure on venue owners to tackle the problem.
As well as additional officers, Nottinghamshire Police is also running Operation Guardian, where searches are carried out and sniffer dogs are used to crack down on drug use in the city.
Ch Insp Amy English said the extra police presence was "to reassure the public that we're here to keep them safe", adding it would continue "for the weekends to come".
"We've had increased reports of spikings in our city, which we have seen nationally, [and] this is one tactic that we use in response," she said.
"We want people to come to Nottingham, we want to reassure them that we're here to keep them safe."
