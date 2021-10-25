Nottinghamshire Police officers attacked by men harassing girls
Two police officers have been attacked by three men who were harassing a group of girls in Nottingham city centre.
Police said while trying to de-escalate the disturbance on the corner of Burton Street and Trinity Row just before midnight on Sunday, the men assaulted an officer, injuring his thumb.
His colleague was then punched in the head before an incapacitant spray and Taser were used to detain the suspects.
Three men, aged 27, 31 and 54, were held on suspicion of sexual assault.
The trio were also detained on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Nottinghamshire Police said the officer whose thumb was injured went to hospital and has remained off work to recover.
The force has appealed for witnesses and information.
