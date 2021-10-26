Tilly Ramsay: Comedian abused over namesake's chubby remark
A comedian has been abused online after being mistaken for a radio host who called Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay a "chubby little thing" on air.
Comic Steve N Allen said he had been confused with LBC presenter Steve Allen, who made the comment.
Ramsay, 19, criticised the radio host who has since said sorry to her.
Steve N Allen, from Nottinghamshire, has said people have called him "fat, bald and ugly" because of his namesake's comments.
Mr Allen, who appears on TV show Late Night Mash, said: "It is odd because I've never really agreed with being that harsh. In my stand-up comedy I don't do harsh things.
"In general, I've tried to be quite nice. Which means what happened was really unfair. We were filming the last episode of Late Night Mash and I saw the news story break.
"I screenshot the story and tweeted saying 'here we go, time to get some hate for someone else's words', thinking if anyone finds me on Twitter, thinks it's me they will see that tweet and realise it's not. Aren't I clever?"
Great. Time to get some hate on Twitter meant for someone else. pic.twitter.com/jTA7PNJiZU— Steve N Allen (@mrstevenallen) October 20, 2021
However, he said various news websites started to use his photograph with the story.
He said: "Loads of people looked at my picture and said 'well he can't comment because he's fat, bald and ugly'.
"I didn't make those comments so what you have just done is spend 48 hours calling me fat, bald and ugly. The irony is these are the people who spend all the time on the internet saying be nice - maybe try that a little bit.
"We shouldn't go through life deciding to judge people for how they look."
He said Ramsay's response to the radio host - which she made via Instagram - had landed "so well".
"Imagine what it's like to hear that someone is broadcasting that kind of commentary on you," he said. "There is no real reason to be mean."
LBC declined to comment on the matter.
