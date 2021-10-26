Emily Maitlis stalker 'will continue to brood and write letters'
- Published
A stalker who has had a "persistent and obsessive fixation" with Emily Maitlis for more than 25 years has written more letters to her from jail, a court has heard.
Jurors were told Edward Vines expressed his "unrequited love" for the BBC Newsnight presenter in recent letters.
Nottingham Crown Court heard he would "continue to brood and to write letters in prison", unless she spoke to him about "her behaviour in 1990".
The 51-year-old denies six charges.
Vines is accused of six counts of attempting to breach a restraining order between May 2020 and September 2021 by writing from HMP Nottingham.
The court heard Vines breached his restraining order - to not contact Ms Maitlis, her husband, children or parents - by writing to Ms Maitlis and her mother.
However, all six letters were intercepted by prison staff.
Jurors were also told Vines had "systematically and with increasing frequency" breached two separate restraining orders imposed on him in 2002 and 2009.
He already has 12 breaches to his name and seven separate prosecutions, the court heard.
Prosecutor Ian Way said the case had a "long and unhappy history".
Addressing the jury, he added "it is not reasonable to constantly attempt to communicate with someone who does not want to hear from you".
Mr Way said: "The prosecution case is incredibly straightforward.
"It is not about whether she is being harassed. It is whether he has an excuse to breach the order and the crown say he does not."
The trial continues.
