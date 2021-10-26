Two men taken to hospital after fight near Gedling pub
Two men needed hospital treatment after being found with stab wounds following a fight outside a pub.
Nottinghamshire Police went to Main Road, Gedling, after reports men were fighting with weapons near the Gedling Inn at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
One casualty was treated inside the pub before both were taken to hospital, though their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and bailed.
Police said detectives were still working to understand the full circumstances of what happened.
The force has increased patrols and appealed for CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to help with their investigation.
