Mansfield: Former nightclub building to become apartments
- Published
A prominent building in Mansfield which has stood derelict for three years is to be turned into apartments.
The Old Eight Bells building in Church Street is almost 100 years old and stands in one of the Nottinghamshire town's most historic streets.
It was last used as a nightclub - Urban Cherry - which closed in 2018 and the district council has now approved plans for it to be turned into 12 apartments.
Developers said the work would "inject life back into the building" and area.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) says under the conversion plans developers will retain elements of the building, including the prominent 'Old Eight Bells' sign, which was added when it was rebuilt in its current form in 1925.
The land itself, say council documents, has been used for alcohol sale since 1765 and was reputed to have once been home to historic Mansfield figure, Samuel Brunts.
'Grand building'
The redevelopment is part of Mansfield District Council's wider town centre masterplan, which aims to rejuvenate the Church Street area and surrounding buildings.
David Peck, director of Planning and Design Group, speaking on behalf of the developer said: "This application presents the opportunity to support one piece of the jigsaw, and to ensure Mansfield's town centre continues to be a place where people want to live, work and be entertained.
"The building is an attractive and somewhat grand building with notable history and is looking for a new lease of life.
"The change to residential use would inject life back into the building, without detriment to nearby shops."
Councillors voted unanimously to approve the application for the one and two-bedroom flats.
Labour councillor Brian Lohan said "This building has been empty long enough, it's primed for development and I think it'll be an ideal place for people to live."
Independent councillor Andy Sissons added: "I think it's good the building is going to be brought back into use, rather than potentially falling into ruin and being derelict."
