First glimpse inside Nottingham's new Broadmarsh car park

Image source, Nottingham City Council
Image caption, The new Broadmarsh Car Park will open on 1 November

Final touches are being put made to a new 1,200-space car park in Nottingham city centre.

The Broadmarsh car park is part of a wider £2bn redevelopment programme to transform the southern side of the city.

The previous car park and bus station were demolished in 2018.

Nottingham City Council has released photos giving a first glimpse inside the development before it opens on 1 November.

Image source, Nottingham City Council
Image caption, It's part of a redevelopment of the southern side of Nottingham
Image caption, Work started in 2018

