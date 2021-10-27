Nottingham Broadmarsh centre misses out on £20m demolition cash
A city council has missed out on £20m of government funding to demolish a derelict shopping centre.
The Broadmarsh centre in Nottingham was owned by Intu, who went into administration in June 2020 part-way through a major redevelopment.
The council had applied for the money from the levelling up fund to complete clearance of the site.
Council leader David Mellen said he was "bitterly disappointed" but would aim to bid again in the spring.
The Broadmarsh centre has seen a succession of renovation schemes fall through in the past 20 years.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the council has already secured funding to demolish the western end of the shopping centre near Maid Marian Way.
But it needed a £20m bid to demolish the rest of the site, and to help fit out the new Central Library.
Mr Mellen said: "We are bitterly disappointed that our bids for the Broadmarsh and Island Quarter sites were not successful.
"These are two of the UK's largest regeneration sites and can play a hugely significant role in Nottingham's post-pandemic growth.
"They would seem to be obvious candidates for government funding that aims to help level up areas which have too often been overlooked for financial support.
"We will look towards submitting fresh bids for these sites for the next round of levelling up funding next spring, as we firmly believe they are too important for government to ignore."
However, the city council was successful in one of its bids for an £18m grant to renew roads and pavements, street lights, and roll out more electric charging points across the city.
