Two arrested after man stabbed inside Worksop flat
Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed inside a flat in Worksop.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Park Street at about 22:20 BST on Thursday.
The 40-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, a force spokesman said.
Two men aged 23 and 36 were arrested soon after, and a knife has been recovered from the scene, with police reviewing CCTV and urging any witnesses to get in touch.
Ch Insp Steven O'Neill said: "It is believed this was an isolated attack by individuals known to the victim and not an incident that affects wider public safety."
