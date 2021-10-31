Nottingham street stabbing sees man arrested
A man has been arrested after a stabbing which left another person in a serious condition with a chest wound.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked in Milton Street, Nottingham, shortly before 05:40 GMT on Sunday.
A 19-year-old man was arrested in nearby Mansfield Road shortly afterwards on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.
The victim is in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
