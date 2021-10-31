Four teenagers arrested after Nottingham stabbing
- Published
Four teenagers have been arrested after a stabbing in Nottingham city centre.
The 17-year-old victim was attacked shortly after 01:30 BST in Chapel Bar, suffering injuries to his stomach.
Four boys, three aged 17 and one aged 16, were arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody.
The victim is in a stable condition in hospital and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Det Sgt Nigel Malik said: "This was a violent assault which could easily have led to a far more serious outcome for everyone involved.
"Our investigation remains at an early stage and I would urge anyone with additional information to come forward and speak to us at the earliest opportunity."
