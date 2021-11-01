Sutton Bonington: Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash
- Published
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
A man in his 60s was hit by a vehicle on Park Lane in Sutton Bonington at about 22:00 BST on 30 October.
Nottinghamshire Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene, adding officers "believe the vehicle involved left the scene immediately after".
The force said it was conducting house-to-house enquires and urged any witnesses to get in touch.
