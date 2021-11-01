Nottingham armed police arrest teenager and recover imitation gun
A teenager was arrested by armed police after members of the public reported seeing a person with a gun.
Police were called to Cranbrook Street, in Nottingham city centre, at 12:49 GMT on Sunday.
Minutes later, officers detained a suspect in nearby Lower Parliament Street and recovered an imitation gun, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A 17-year-old boy was held on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact the force on 101.
