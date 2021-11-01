Nottingham plumber fitted spy camera in customer's toilet
- Published
A plumber has been jailed after installing a spy camera in a woman's downstairs toilet.
The victim spotted the device and reported James Hulme, who then admitted he had filmed "five or six others".
Police said they later found 302 indecent images of children on his computers, as well as photographs of people having sex with animals.
The 57-year-old was sentenced to one year in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.
Police said the woman, from Clifton, confronted Hulme in June 2018 when she found a spy camera attached to a sink in the downstairs toilet he had installed.
He acknowledged being responsible and fled the property, taking the recording device with him.
'Sexual gratification'
Officers said they tracked him down, and during an interview he admitted recording the customer and others by hiding cameras in their bathrooms.
Hulme, of Glendon Drive, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to voyeurism, possession of prohibited images of children, possession of extreme pornographic images and three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.
PC Jonathan Cooper said: "This was a gross breach of trust and invasion of privacy in a pre-meditated manner for his own sexual gratification.
"Hulme will have to live with this shame for the rest of his life. These offences were gross and his victims will no doubt live with this forever.
"His convictions for making indecent images of a child and possessing extreme pornographic images should also serve as a stark a warning to others that such criminality does have consequences."
