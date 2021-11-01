Review into Nottinghamshire hospitals' maternity services begins
A review has begun into maternity services at an NHS trust where an investigation found dozens of babies died or were left with serious injuries.
The independent review, announced by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in July, will investigate Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH).
It comes after reports 46 babies suffered brain damage and 19 were stillborn between 2010 and 2020.
It is expected to finish in 12 months.
A Care Quality Commission report published in 2020 also highlighted poor management, low staffing and fears over the standard of care at the maternity units in Nottingham City Hospital and the QMC.
The terms of reference for the review say it will work with families to ensure the learning and recommendations reflect people's lived experience.
It adds the local clinical commissioning group will work with NUH to ensure rapid improvements are made.
Solicitor Jane Williams, who represents some of the aggrieved families, said: "The independent review is a welcome step forwards.
"It's key that lessons are learned from the past failures and improvement to maternity care here in Nottingham are implemented.
"Families really need the reassurance others in the future will not have to go through the same trauma that they have suffered."
Tracy Taylor, NUH chief executive, has previously said the trust is making "significant changes".
She added: "Our teams are doing everything possible to make rapid improvements to maternity care and to learn the lessons from past failures."
