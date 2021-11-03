London Grammar celebrate homecoming gig in Nottingham
A band that formed in Nottingham as students have spoken about their excitement at playing in the city's biggest venue.
London Grammar said it was "pretty crazy" to be back in the city and an "amazing honour" to have played at the 10,000-capacity Motorpoint Arena.
"Weirdly, we are called London Grammar, [but] it [was] actually a homecoming gig," keyboardist Dot Major said.
Arena bosses said the night was "very special".
The band - vocalist Hannah Reid, guitarist Dan Rothman and Dot - formed after two of the trio met at the University of Nottingham.
Speaking to BBC Radio Nottingham before the gig on Tuesday night, Mr Rothman said: "We've definitely felt this show was always on our mind.
"It's pretty crazy to be playing here.
"There's nostalgia when you come back to Nottingham because you see the sights you recognise that trigger all these memories.
"We've played Rock City two or three times, so it's quite a big jump to be playing here, but it's an amazing honour to be at this point in our careers where we can do this."
Dean Jackson, presenter of The Beat on BBC Radio Nottingham
When I interviewed the band following a gig in Nottingham several years ago and I predicted they would play at the arena, they actually scoffed, thinking it was too big a venue, so it has been great to see that forecast come true.
The attention they are getting now and the scale of the gigs they are regularly playing is richly deserved.
I first met them in Nottingham not long after they formed the band, after being in student halls together, and have been following them ever since.
It's lovely that, despite being called London Grammar, they see this as their homecoming gig and clearly have a lot of attachment to the city where they met.
The band, who are supporting Coldplay at Wembley in 2022, said the step up to such big venues was "difficult to believe".
Ruth Andrews, head of marketing and communications at the arena, said they were "delighted" to welcome the band.
"As a fan myself, I've been waiting patiently for London Grammar to be added to our extensive line-up," she said.
"For many people, this gig [was] their first following the Covid-19 pandemic [and] a very special night."
