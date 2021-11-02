BBC News

Man and boy arrested after Nottingham taxi driver assault

Image caption, The taxi driver was reportedly hit from behind on Castle Meadow Road, with the teenagers arrested on Clumber Street about an hour later

A man and a boy have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a taxi driver was assaulted in Nottingham.

Members of the public came to help the driver after a dispute on Castle Meadow Road at about 12:15 GMT on Sunday.

Nottinghamshire Police said he was taken to hospital after being found lying on the floor by his car.

His injuries "aren't thought to be life-threatening or altering", a force spokesman said.

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on Clumber Street soon after the incident, with the boy also arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.

Both have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

