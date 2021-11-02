Man and boy arrested after Nottingham taxi driver assault
- Published
A man and a boy have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a taxi driver was assaulted in Nottingham.
Members of the public came to help the driver after a dispute on Castle Meadow Road at about 12:15 GMT on Sunday.
Nottinghamshire Police said he was taken to hospital after being found lying on the floor by his car.
His injuries "aren't thought to be life-threatening or altering", a force spokesman said.
An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on Clumber Street soon after the incident, with the boy also arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.
Both have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
