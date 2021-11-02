BBC News

Charge after man stabbed in Nottingham city centre

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption, A suspect was arrested shortly after the attack in Milton Street

A man has been charged after a stabbing in Nottingham city centre.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was attacked in Milton Street, shortly before 05:40 GMT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening while a suspect was detained nearby.

A 19-year-old man, of Lechlade Road, Bestwood, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

The accused, who has been remanded in custody, is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 30 November.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.