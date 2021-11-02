Sutton Bonington: Arrest after man killed in suspected hit-and-run
- Published
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
Nottinghamshire Police said the male pedestrian was hit by a car in Park Lane, Sutton Bonington, at about 22:00 BST on 30 October.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, police said a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crash, interviewed and bailed pending further inquiries.
Sgt Mark Baker added: "I would still urge anyone who may have any CCTV footage from that evening to come forward and contact us as it may help us with our investigation."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.