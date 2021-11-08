Remembrance Day: Poppies, soldiers and Captain Sir Tom Moore
Towns and villages across the East Midlands have been decorated with cascading poppies and soldier silhouettes along with tributes to animals and Captain Sir Tom Moore.
They are to commemorate the service and sacrifice of those who fought in wars ahead of Remembrance Day on Thursday - the anniversary of the end of World War One in 1918.
The display on the church tower of St Giles Church in Balderton, Nottinghamshire, features more than 3,000 poppies created from wool and felt.
They were made by people of all ages in the community, from primary school children to those in their 80s.
As well as commemorating people, many displays have paid tribute to animals.
The Remembrance Day display in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, features a purple horse - representing all the animals that have been in wars.
It is the seventh year that volunteers in Warsop have put on a Remembrance Day display.
The purple horse is a new feature this year, along with a silhouette tank and a silhouette of veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died in February after raising millions for the NHS.
At St Saviour's Church in Retford, Nottinghamshire, poppies have been knitted and some have been made from the bottom of bottles.
The knitted poppies have been made in red, white and purple.
The red represents people who died at war, while the purple poppies are for animals.
The white ones are for those who want to remember, but do not agree with war.
In Rainworth, Nottinghamshire, resident David Hopewell has made and displayed soldier silhouettes on Hall Close.
Knitters in Syston, Leicestershire, and Stanley Common, Derbyshire, have also been busy making Remembrance Day tributes.
The postbox toppers acknowledge the sacrifices made by soldiers and animals.
