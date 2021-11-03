Nottingham man jailed over stabbing that blinded victim
- Published
Three men have been jailed after a man was stabbed in the face and left blind in one eye.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked from behind inside a shop in Radford, Nottingham.
He was stabbed multiple times in the back and suffered a collapsed lung.
Brandon Brailsford, 25, was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.
Brailsford, of Homefield Road, Radford, was sentenced alongside Tyrese Baker, 22, of Aston Drive, Bulwell, and Isiah Llewellyn, 23, of Leopold Street, Derby.
Baker was jailed for 20 months and Llewellyn was ordered to serve 25 months in prison after they both admitted charges of assisting an offender.
All three were found not guilty of attempted murder.
Police said the victim had left a party and headed for shops late on 19 November 2020.
The force said he was set upon inside a shop in Alfreton Road and left with "life-changing" injuries.
Det Sgt Rob Wells said: "The devastating and long-lasting impact of incidents involving knives and the harm they cause cannot be overstated.
"In this instance a victim has lost his sight in one eye and the blows he sustained could so easily have proved fatal."
