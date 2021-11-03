Nottingham tram workers set to strike over pay dispute
Tram workers are set to strike this weekend in a dispute over pay.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said its latest pay offer had been rejected by staff, who are members of the GMB Union.
A spokesman said they had been told the strike will take place on Saturday if no new offer is made, which will impact services.
A spokesman for GMB said it was time staff "got the reward and recognition they deserve from company top brass".
The NET spokesman said they had offered a pay increase of 3% for last year and a further 3% for this year, or the level of inflation if it is higher.
The rise for last year would be back-dated and "paid immediately".
'Life blood of city'
"Our employees have worked extremely hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a vital service for those who still needed to travel while restrictions remained in place.
"Our focus must now be on recovery, ensuring the tram remains a sustainable and affordable form of public transport.
"While we are disappointed this latest offer has been rejected... we will continue to engage with them to work towards an agreement," the spokesman added.
A spokesman for GMB said the strike and disruption were avoidable had NET made an offer "that respected these key workers and kept up with tram services in other cities".
"That just hasn't happened," he added.
"Nottingham's tram staff are the life blood of our city, keeping businesses, families and working people moving.
"Public support from Nottingham residents has been overwhelming and we would like to put on record our thanks to them on behalf of our members."
